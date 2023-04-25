UP Board Result 2023: How To Check UPMSP Class 10 And 12 Results?
The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results for the year 2023 will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.
The UP Board Result 2023 will be declared on Tuesday, April 25. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for Class 10th and 12th for the year 2023 at 1:30 pm on the official website.
How To Check UPMSP UP Board Results 2023
Students can check their score at the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in. and at upresults.nic.in
How To Check And Download UP Board Results 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Look for the link that says "UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2023" and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details in the fields provided.
Step 4: Submit the details after going through them once.
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Review your result carefully and check for any discrepancies.
Step 7: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
As per NDTV, the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 will be announced at a press conference first.
The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3, and the Class 12 exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2023.