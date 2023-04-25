UP Board Result 2023: How To Check UPMSP Class 10 And 12 Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2023" and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit the details after going through them once.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result carefully and check for any discrepancies.