UGC NET June 2023 Registration Begins; Last Date To Apply May 31
Eligible candidates can fill out the UGC NET Application Form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2023) on May 10, 2023.
"Submission of Online Application Form will begin from 10 May 2023 and end on 31 May 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M). Dates of Examination from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.
"The candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (http://nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates," he added.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC â NET June 2023 for âJunior Research Fellowshipâ and eligibility for âAssistant Professorâ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 9, 2023
The examination is scheduled to be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The UGC-NET is conducted by the NTA to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' positions in Indian universities and colleges. The examination will be held in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
UGC NET June 2023 Application Process: Follow These Steps.
Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Look for the link that reads, "Apply For UGC NET June 2023."
Register on the portal by providing basic details and log in using the system-generated ID and password.
Fill up the application form and upload scanned documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Candidates are advised to submit only one application form. Filling more than one application form can lead to strict action against the candidate, even at a later stage.
The awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the candidate's performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET.
Candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible for the JRF award. The rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments will govern the recruitment of Assistant Professors for candidates who qualify for Assistant Professorship.