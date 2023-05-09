TS Inter Results 2023 To Be Announced Soon; Check Here
The 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams were from March 16- April 4.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the 1st and 2nd-year results on Tuesday, May 9.
The 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams were from March 16- April 4.
How To Check TS Inter Results 2023?
Step 1: Visit the TSBIE’s official website - http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in./
Step 2: Select the activated link on the website for the results
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Check the score
Step 5: Download the soft copy of the score
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)
Established in 2014, Telangana State Board is situated in Nampally, Hyderabad. This board is set up to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in Telangana state. It monitors and administrator activities such as:
Conducting exams
Designing course modules
Offering affiliations to colleges
Managing syllabus
Direct support and guidance to all institutions within its area
As per media reports, the board might not announce the topper’s list this year.
In 2022, girls outperformed boys with a strategic percentile of 75.85%. The pass percentage for 1st-year exams was 63.3% and that of 2nd year was 67.17%.