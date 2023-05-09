BQPrimeNationTS Inter Results 2023 To Be Announced Soon; Check Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TS Inter Results 2023 To Be Announced Soon; Check Here

The 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams were from March 16- April 4.

09 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash
ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the 1st and 2nd-year results on Tuesday, May 9.  

The 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams were from March 16- April 4.  

How To Check TS Inter Results 2023?  

  • Step 1: Visit the TSBIE’s official website - http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in./

  • Step 2: Select the activated link on the website for the results  

  • Step 3: Enter the required details  

  • Step 4: Check the score  

  • Step 5: Download the soft copy of the score  

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)   

Established in 2014, Telangana State Board is situated in Nampally, Hyderabad. This board is set up to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in Telangana state. It monitors and administrator activities such as:  

  • Conducting exams  

  • Designing course modules  

  • Offering affiliations to colleges  

  • Managing syllabus  

  • Direct support and guidance to all institutions within its area

As per media reports, the board might not announce the topper’s list this year.  

In 2022, girls outperformed boys with a strategic percentile of 75.85%. The pass percentage for 1st-year exams was 63.3% and that of 2nd year was 67.17%.  

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Nation News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT