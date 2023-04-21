Top Bollywood Celebrities That Have Lost The Legacy Twitter Blue Checkmarks
Many top Indian well known bollywood celebrities who failed to subscribe to the service reportedly lost their blue ticks.
Twitter began removing the blue verified checkmarks from previously verified individual and organisational accounts. After Twitter CEO Elon Musk set the deadline on April 12, the move went into effect on April 21.
Elon Musk announced the final deadline for removing legacy Blue checks on Twitter. He wrote “ Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20”
As a result, many top Indian well known bollywood celebrities who failed to subscribe to the service or were not enthusiastic about it have reportedly lost their blue ticks.
List of Top Bollywood Celebrities Who Lost Twitter Blue Ticks:
Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Padukone
Rajinikanth
Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt
Priyanka Chopra
Akshay Kumar
Hrithik Roshan
These are just a few of the several Bollywood stars whose blue tick mark on Twitter was just removed.
How To Retain Twitter Checkmarks?
Twitter users can now subscribe to Twitter Blue, which has varying prices dependent on location and sign-up method, to keep their blue tick. In India, the monthly cost of iOS is 900 INR, the monthly cost of the web is 650 INR, and the annual cost of iOS is 9400 INR. The methods to stay verified on Twitter may be found here, according to a tweet from the Twitter Verified handle.
To sign up for Twitter blue - one can click on the link provided in the tweet and get back their esteemed Twitter Blue checkmark.
Regardless of one's opinion on the matter, it is clear that losing the blue tick has had an impact on the online presence of many top Bollywood celebrity personalities. It remains to be seen if Twitter will reconsider its policy in light of the backlash.