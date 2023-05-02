Top 5 Upcoming Infrastructure Projects In India: Building A Better Tomorrow

The Indian government has prioritized the improvement of the country's infrastructure to match its growing economy. With a goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure. As such, various upcoming infrastructure projects have been identified as essential to the country's growth.

To learn more about India's infrastructure growth story, brokerage Nirmal Bang has released a research report that explores the country's infrastructure development initiatives. These efforts reflect the government's dedication to investing in infrastructure as a means of achieving long-term economic prosperity.