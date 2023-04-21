Tim Cook's India Visit: From Meeting PM Modi To Watching IPL Match, Here's Everything Apple CEO Did
Apple CEO is in India to inaugurate Apple flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi
Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple recently came to India to inaugurate the Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Both these stores garnered large crowds after learning about Tim Cook's announcement of his personal visit to India.
Tim Cook's Mumbai Visit
Day 1: April 17th
Tim Cook announced his arrival in India on April 17. He took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm over the opening of Apple BKC store. He wrote 'Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow.'
Mr. Cook then tried out some local delicacies, especially Mumbai's favorite 'Vada Pav' with the superstar actress Madhuri Dixit. Apparently this was the very first time the Apple CEO tried out vada pav.
On the same day it was reported that Tim Cook visited Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.
Before opening the doors of the BKC store to the customers, Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted a private party for the personalities in Mumbai. He met many prominent personalities during this meet. Many took to Twitter to thank Apple CEO for the event and also wished me well for the launch of the Mumbai store.
Day 2: April 18th
Day 2 was all about the launch of the Apple BKC store. Here's how the day began as Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president (retail and people) at the Cupertino, California-based company opened the doors of the Apple BKC store
He then went on to thank the crowd for the succesfull opening of the first store. Tim Cook wrote 'The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India.'
Post the store launch Tim Cook decided to take time off and play a game of badminton with Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap.
The Apple CEO then spent the rest of the day meeting people from different fraternities. Tim Cook met Kiddopia Co-Founder & Co-CEO Anshu Dhanuka and applauded her and her preschooler learning app. He also met Indian Classical singer Sandeep Ranade and thanked him for his moving performance on the song 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara'
Day 3: April 19th
Apple CEO decided to take his day off and visit Akanksha Foundation school, a non-profit organization in Mumbai, which works with children from low-income communities - where he interacted with group of students and teachers
He then went on to meet Maalavika Manoj known professionally as Mali, who is a musician and songwriter based in Mumbai. She gave a sneak peek of her new song using Spatial Audio technology where she used different Apple products to create her music.
He then decided to visit the Indian School of Design & Innovation (ISDI) in BKC and thanked the students who created some amazing designs using Apple products.
Tim Cook's Delhi Visit
On the same day itself Tim Cook travelled to Delhi where he was going to inaugurate the second Apple store in India. But before that he decided to do some sightseeing and visited Delhi's Lodhi Art district
Tim Cook then went on to spend his day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy and was awestruck by India's deeply beautiful craft culture
The much anticipated meeting happened when Tim Cook met and interacted with the Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi.
This is what Tim Cook had to say on his meeting with Narendra Modi -
'Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country.'
He also went on to meet Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology) where they discussed about India's digital journey and how to engage with Apple for a long-term partnership
Day 4: April 20th
Day 4 was all about the launch of the Apple Saket store in Delhi. Here's how the day began as Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president (retail and people) at the Cupertino, California-based company opened the doors of the Apple Saket store
Tim Cook went on to thank the customers who thronged the Saket store and was also moved by their reception he received.
Later in the day Tim Cook met Ashwini Vaishnaw (Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology) where the latter shared a video on his official Twitter handle where one can see him taking Tim Cook through the Chenab Bridge. He also mentioned how they both discussed on deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women
After his meet with the minister, Tim Cook reached the Arun Jaitley stadium to watch the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. This was the second time Tim Cook was at an IPL match, his last visit was in 2016. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja were the hosts with whom the Apple CEO enjoyed the IPL match.
Sonam Ahuja took to Twitter to express her gratitude, to which Tim Cook later replied by thanking her for an unforgettable evening
Going by the reception that Tim Cook has received in the last few days we can expect more such visits from the Apple CEO this year with Apple fans in India looking forward to more such store openings in the months ahead.