This Place In Rajasthan Is The Hottest City In India On June 22

Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest city in India as of June 22.

22 Jun 2023, 11:44 AM IST
With the weather forecast department predicting monsoons and heavy rainfall in several areas of the country, there are states that are breaking records for the hottest cities in India. 

Ganganagar in Rajasthan is currently the hottest city in India with a temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Hottest Cities In India On June 22

1. Ganganagar, Rajasthan - The place in Rajasthan is experiencing the blistering heat of 43.7 degrees Celsius, making the town in Rajasthan the hottest place in India.

2. Chandrapur, Maharashtra - The second hottest place in India is Chandrapur in Maharashtra which is experiencing the scorching heat of 42.6 degrees Celsius. 

3. Sambalppur, Odisha - The place in Odisha is experiencing one of its hottest days with the blistering heat of 42.6 degrees Celsius. 

4. Bramhapuri, Maharashtra - Another city in Maharashtra is experiencing the hottest day with the heat of 42.2 degrees Celsius. 

5. Raipur, Chattisgarh - The city in Chattisgarh is experiencing one of its hottest days with a temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius. 

6. Rajnandangaon, Chattisgarh - Another city in Chattisgarh is experiencing the scorching heat of 41.5 degrees Celsius. 

7. Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh - The third city in Chattisgarh is experiencing the blistering heat of 41.4 degrees Celsius. 

8. Medininagar, Jharkhand - This place in Jharkhand is experiencing one of the hottest days with a temperature of 41.4 degrees celsius. 

9. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - The holy place of India is also experiencing one of the hottest days with a temperature of 41.4 degrees celsius.

How To Save Yourself From Heatwave 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has suggested these actions one needs to take during such heatwaves.

Drink sufficient water: Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

Avoid heat exposure: Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose and cotton clothes.

Cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

