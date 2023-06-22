This Place In Rajasthan Is The Hottest City In India On June 22

1. Ganganagar, Rajasthan - The place in Rajasthan is experiencing the blistering heat of 43.7 degrees Celsius, making the town in Rajasthan the hottest place in India.

2. Chandrapur, Maharashtra - The second hottest place in India is Chandrapur in Maharashtra which is experiencing the scorching heat of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

3. Sambalppur, Odisha - The place in Odisha is experiencing one of its hottest days with the blistering heat of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

4. Bramhapuri, Maharashtra - Another city in Maharashtra is experiencing the hottest day with the heat of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

5. Raipur, Chattisgarh - The city in Chattisgarh is experiencing one of its hottest days with a temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

6. Rajnandangaon, Chattisgarh - Another city in Chattisgarh is experiencing the scorching heat of 41.5 degrees Celsius.

7. Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh - The third city in Chattisgarh is experiencing the blistering heat of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

8. Medininagar, Jharkhand - This place in Jharkhand is experiencing one of the hottest days with a temperature of 41.4 degrees celsius.

9. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - The holy place of India is also experiencing one of the hottest days with a temperature of 41.4 degrees celsius.