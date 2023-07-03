This City In Karnataka Received The Highest Rainfall In India On July 3: Skymet

1. Mangaluru, Karnataka - The city in Karnataka recorded the highest rainfall today of 114 mm making it one of the wettest places in India today.

2. Panjim, Goa - This place in Goa is the 2nd wettest place today according to Skymet as the city recorded the highest rainfall of 104 mm.

3. Madurai, Tamil Nadu - Another place in the south region that recorded the highest rainfall today of 100 mm was Madurai, making it the 3rd wettest city.

4. Honnavar, Karnataka - Another city in Karnataka that recorded the highest rainfall of 78 mm was Honnavar, making it the 4th wettest city in the South region.

5. Karwar, Karnataka - Karwar in Karnataka is also experiencing one of its wettest day with a rainfall of 76 mm, making it the 5th wettest city in India.

6. Mormugao, Goa - This place in Goa was 6th in the list with rainfall of 59 mm, making it the 6th wettest place in India today.

7. Shillong, Meghalaya - This city in Meghalaya is experiencing another day with the highest rainfall of 57 mm, making it the 7th wettest place in India today.

8. Jalpaiguri, West Bengal - This place in West Bengal is facing one of the highest rainfall today with 56 mm, making it the 8th wettest place in India today.

9. Kannur, Kerala - This city in Kerala is experiencing one of the wettest day with the highest rainfall of 55 mm, making it the 9th wettest place in India today.