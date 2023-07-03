This City In Karnataka Received The Highest Rainfall In India On July 3: Skymet
These are the wettest cities in India on July 3, 2023, according to Skymet.
Monsoon has finally arrived in India and there are some cities that are facing heavy rainfall.
Private Weather Forecaster, Skymet on Monday released a list of the wettest cities in India.
Mangaluru in Karnataka recorded 114 mm rainfall, making it one of the wettest cities in India on July 3, 2023.
Top Wettest Places In India
1. Mangaluru, Karnataka - The city in Karnataka recorded the highest rainfall today of 114 mm making it one of the wettest places in India today.
2. Panjim, Goa - This place in Goa is the 2nd wettest place today according to Skymet as the city recorded the highest rainfall of 104 mm.
3. Madurai, Tamil Nadu - Another place in the south region that recorded the highest rainfall today of 100 mm was Madurai, making it the 3rd wettest city.
4. Honnavar, Karnataka - Another city in Karnataka that recorded the highest rainfall of 78 mm was Honnavar, making it the 4th wettest city in the South region.
5. Karwar, Karnataka - Karwar in Karnataka is also experiencing one of its wettest day with a rainfall of 76 mm, making it the 5th wettest city in India.
6. Mormugao, Goa - This place in Goa was 6th in the list with rainfall of 59 mm, making it the 6th wettest place in India today.
7. Shillong, Meghalaya - This city in Meghalaya is experiencing another day with the highest rainfall of 57 mm, making it the 7th wettest place in India today.
8. Jalpaiguri, West Bengal - This place in West Bengal is facing one of the highest rainfall today with 56 mm, making it the 8th wettest place in India today.
9. Kannur, Kerala - This city in Kerala is experiencing one of the wettest day with the highest rainfall of 55 mm, making it the 9th wettest place in India today.
8 Precautions To Stay Safe During The Rains
Here is a list of ‘Do’s and ‘Don’t’s to stay safe this monsoon
Drink clean and boiled water.
Remove stagnant water in & around the house.
Avoid eating street food.
Wash your hands regularly with soap & water.
Avoid getting wet in the rain too often.
Wash fruits and vegetables regularly
Eat immunity-boosting fruits
Use insect repellents and prevent mosquitoes