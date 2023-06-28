Hottest Cities In India On June 28: Skymet
Amidst the onset of the monsoon, these are the 9 cities that are still experiencing one of the hottest days today.
Monsoon has entered into many parts of India but there are still some places in the country that are facing the hottest days today.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest cities in India as of June 28.
Bikaner in Rajasthan is one of the hottest places in India today with a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius recorded on June 28.
Top Hottest Places In India
1. Bikaner, Rajasthan - The city in Rajasthan is facing another hottest day in the country today. Bikaner is experiencing the blistering heat of 40.0 degrees Celsius.
2. Banda, Uttar Pradesh - The city Banda in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing the heat of 39.4 degrees Celsius, making it the second hottest place in India.
3. Madurai, Tamil Nadu - The place in Tamil Nadu is experiencing the heat of 39.2 degrees celsius making it one of the hottest day in Tamil Nadu today.
4. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan - The city Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is experiencing the blistering heat of 39.1 degrees Celsius making it the 2nd most hottest city of Rajasthan.
5. Rentachintala, Andhra Pradesh - The city in Andhra Pradesh is experiencing one of the hottest days in India. Rentachintala is experiencing the scorching heat of 39.0 degrees Celsius.
6. Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu - This city in Tamil Nadu is experiencing blistering heat of 39.0 degrees Celsius making it one of the hottest places in Tamil Nadu.
7. Churu, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan is experiencing the scorching heat of 38.6 degrees Celsius making it the 3rd most hottest city of Rajasthan.
8. Barmer, Rajasthan - This city in Rajasthan is experiencing temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius making it another hottest city of Rajasthan.
9. Kavali, Andhra Pradesh -Kavali is another hottest city in Andhra Pradesh that is experiencing another blistering hot day with the temperature of 38.5 degrees celsius.