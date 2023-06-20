These States Will Face Heavy Rainfall & Heatwave In India This Week: IMD Report
India Meteorological Department has issued these alerts for the coming week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings in adjoining parts of northeast & adjoining parts of India and heatwave alerts in the part of isolated pockets over East & North Peninsular India for the next one week.
Rainfall Warning For These Places
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kachchh, Devbhumi, Dwarka, and Jamnagar.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat.
Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over South Peninsular India (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Kerala) during most days of the week of 22 June to 28 June.
Isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorms in most parts of northwest India (Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh) during most days of the week of 22 June to 28 June.
Heatwave Conditions in these places in India
Heatwave conditions will likely prevail in some pockets over Vidarbha and isolated pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Uttar Pradesh on June 20.
Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Vidarbha.