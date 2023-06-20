These States Will Face Heavy Rainfall & Heatwave In India This Week: IMD Report

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kachchh, Devbhumi, Dwarka, and Jamnagar.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over South Peninsular India (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Kerala) during most days of the week of 22 June to 28 June.