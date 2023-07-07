These Places In India Put On Red & Orange Alert With Expected Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several states in the country on red and orange alert due to expected heavy rainfall. It has also provided a list of locations where heavy rainfall is possible from 7th July to 9th July.

The central weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall in some regions of Gujarat, heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of Northeast India and also issued a heavy rainfall warning in some parts of Punjab.



Here is the weather forecast warning for the states: