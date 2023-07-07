These Places In India Put On Red & Orange Alert With Expected Heavy Rainfall
IMD has shared a list of states and places where heavy rainfall is expected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several states in the country on red and orange alert due to expected heavy rainfall. It has also provided a list of locations where heavy rainfall is possible from 7th July to 9th July.
The central weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall in some regions of Gujarat, heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of Northeast India and also issued a heavy rainfall warning in some parts of Punjab.
Here is the weather forecast warning for the states:
Red Alert In These States
Saurashtra & Kutch region are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall on 8th July. IMD also mentioned that there is a potential impact of flooding in some reagions and has requested to avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.
Saurashtra & Kutch Region on 8th July.
Prepare for Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (over 204.4 mm).
Prepare for Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (over 204.4 mm).

Stay safe and take necessary precautions!
Orange Alert In These States
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on 7th July.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Gujarat on 7th July. IMD also predicted that there is a potential impact of localized flooding, and landslides. Avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.
â ï¸ #OrangeAlert â ï¸— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 7, 2023
Gujarat state is expected to receive Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (up to 120mm) on 7th July. Take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather information.#WeatherWarning #HeavyRainfall #StayInformed@moesgoi@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/VaYC3nfyYR
IMD also predicted heavy rainfall on 7th July in West coast of India - Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, South Maharashtra from today.
IMD also issued a heavy rainfall alert for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on 8th & 9th July.
People should be prepared for the intense rain and take necessary precautions during this time, said IMD.
Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from 8th to 9th July.

Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions.
Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions.@moesgoi@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/jfMU0s4fMy