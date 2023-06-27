These Are The Hottest Cities In India On June 27
Tikamgarh in MP is facing one of the hottest days today, with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.
As the monsoon has begun in most of the regions in India, there are still some places that are experiencing scorching heat.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest cities in India as of June 27.
Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh is one of the hottest places in India with a temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius.
Take a look at the top hottest places in India. Check out if your city has made it to the list. #temperature #skymet #summer #heatwave #India #Rajasthan #UttarPradesh #MadhyaPradesh #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/sBjzPHe6dC— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) June 27, 2023
Top Hottest Places In India
1.Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh - The city in Madhya Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat of 40.0 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in India today.
2.Jaisalmer, Rajasthan - The city in Rajasthan is experiencing blistering heat of 39.3 degrees celsius making it one of the hottest places in Rajasthan.
3. Madurai, Tamil Nadu - The place in Tamil Nadu is experiencing its one of the hottest day today with the heat of 39.2 degrees celsius making it another hot day for Tamil Nadu.
4. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - The place in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing one of the hottest day today with the heat of 39.2 degrees celsius.
5. Bikaner, Rajasthan - Another place in Rajasthan that is experiencing one of the hottest day today is Bikaner with the heat of 38.7 degrees celsius.
6. K. Paramathi, Tamil Nadu - Another second city in Tamil Nadu that is experiencing one of the hottest day today. K.Paramathi is experiencing blistering heat of 38.5 degrees celsius.
7. Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing 38.4 degrees celsius heat today, making it one of the hottest day in the city.
8. Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu - Another city in Tamil Nadu is experiencing one of the hottest day today. The city is experiencing 38.4 degrees celsius heat today.
9. Banda, Uttar Pradesh - Another city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing 38.2 degrees celsius heat today.