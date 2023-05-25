UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 At 11 AM: Check UK Board Results Here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations held this year.

Students can now access and download the UK board results from the official websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 board exam results were declared by the education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.