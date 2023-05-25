UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 At 11 AM: Check UK Board Results Here
The Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 board exam results were declared by the education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations held this year.
Students can now access and download the UK board results from the official websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
How To Check Uttarakhand Board 10th And 12th Result 2023?
Go to Uttarakhand Board's official websites - ukresults.nic.in or uaresults.nic.in
Select the appropriate result link: Locate the result link that corresponds to your respective class (10th or 12th) and click on it.
You will be prompted to provide your roll number and captcha details.
Submit the information: After entering the required details, click on the submit button to proceed.
View your result: Once the information is submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen. Take a moment to carefully verify and cross-check the details.
The Class 10th examinations were conducted from March 17th to April 6th, 2023, with a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Similarly, the Class 12th exams took place from March 16th to April 6th, 2023.
Students are encouraged to access their results promptly and can contact their respective schools or UBSE authorities for any further assistance or clarification.