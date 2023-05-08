Tata Motors: Get Upto Rs 35,000 Off On Tata Cars This May 2023

Tata Motors is offering discounts on wide range of cars in the month of May. Referring to it as 'Never Before Offer', the offer is valid on all variants of Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

One can avail these offers through different modes of discounts like corporate discounts, exchange discounts and varied consumer schemes.

One should note that these discounts are on ICE models of the vehicles only, and these do not apply to the EV range of vehicles like the Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago.

Mentioned below are model-wise offers and available discounts