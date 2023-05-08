Tata Motors: Get Upto Rs 35,000 Off On Tata Cars This May 2023
The offer is valid on all variants of Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.
Tata Motors is offering discounts on wide range of cars in the month of May. Referring to it as 'Never Before Offer', the offer is valid on all variants of Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.
One can avail these offers through different modes of discounts like corporate discounts, exchange discounts and varied consumer schemes.
One should note that these discounts are on ICE models of the vehicles only, and these do not apply to the EV range of vehicles like the Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago.
Mentioned below are model-wise offers and available discounts
Tata Cars Offers & Discounts
Tata Altroz
Tata Motors' premium hatchback 'Altroz' is available with a total discount of Rs 28,000. The petrol (except DCA) and all diesel variants get consumer benefits worth Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.
The petrol DCA version of the Tata Altroz gets consumer benefits worth Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the total to Rs 23,000.
Tata Harrier and Safari
Tata Safari and Tata Harrier get discounts worth Rs 35,000. Both SUVs get an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate discounts worth Rs 10,000. No consumer benefits are provided on both these models.
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor is a sedan from Tata Motors, offered in petrol, CNG, and EV range. However, the discounts are available only on the petrol and CNG versions.
The petrol automatic transmission version of Tata Tigor gets a consumer benefit of Rs 15,000, and an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, while the manual transmission version gets consumer benefits worth Rs 20,000. You can a total discount of Rs 33,000 for the petrol manual transmission version after corporate discount of Rs 3,000.
The CNG version of Tata Tigor gets consumer benefits of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, bringing the total discount to Rs 25,000
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago is available in offered in petrol, CNG, and EV range. However, the discounts are available only on the petrol and CNG versions.
The Tata Tiago petrol version get consumer benefits worth Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 whereas the Tiago XT, XT Rhythm, NRG manual and XZ+ petrol versions get consumer benefits worth Rs 20,000, with a total of Rs 30,000 discount.
The CNG version of Tata Tiago gets consumer benefits worth Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and an additional Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount, bringing the total to Rs 25,000.
Offer Validity
Consumer offers BS6 and Exchange offers are valid from May 1 to May 31 2023.
Offers may vary from Region to Region.