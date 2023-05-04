Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result To Be Announced On May 8 On tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board 12th results will be announced on May 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Candidates are required to visit the official website tnresults.nic.in and enter the roll number. The class 12 TN board exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023. This year around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the TN class 12 exams.