Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result To Be Announced On May 8 On tnresults.nic.in
TN Board 12th results will be announced on May 8, 2023 at 9:30 am
The Tamil Nadu Board 12th results will be announced on May 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Candidates are required to visit the official website tnresults.nic.in and enter the roll number. The class 12 TN board exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023. This year around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the TN class 12 exams.
How to Check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Online?
Tamil Nadu board will be announcing the results of the class 12 board exams on May 8, 2023 on the official website. To check the TN board class 12 results, here are the steps to check the results.
Visit the Tamil Nadu board official website tnresults.nic.in
Click on the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 link
Enter your roll number in the link on the website
Download the Tamil Nadu class 12 result
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation
Tamil Nadu Board conducts a re-evaluation process for candidates who are not satisfied with the results and want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors. However, the details schedule for the TN HSE re-evaluation process will be announced shortly after the results for such candidates
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Passing Marks
Candidates who secure the prescribed passing marks will be considered qualified for the Tamil Nadu 12th Exam 2023. Students must score equal to or more than the passing marks as per the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 will receive the passing certificate and original mark sheet.