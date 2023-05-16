Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits, Know All About This Initiative
PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Tuesday and distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organizations.
As per an official statement, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families. He recalled recent Rozgar Melas in states such as Gujarat and the upcoming Mela in Assam.
In this address, PM Modi emphasized that the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.
As the central government led by him completed nine years on Tuesday, the Prime Minister informed that the number of startups in the country increased from 100 before 2014 to more than 1 lakh today which has given employment to more than 10 lakh youths.
PM Modi said the nature of jobs has seen tremendous changes where new sectors have emerged for the youth of the country and reiterated that the central government is providing continuous support to these new sectors.
What Is A Rozgar Mela?
A Rozgar Mela is a government initiative to boost employment in the country. National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Govt. of India has been organizing Rozgar Melas across the nation.
According to the latest government statement, the Rozgar Mela was held at 45 locations across the country where recruitments took place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting the initiative.
The new recruits will be selected from across the country who will join various positions/posts like:
Gramin Dak Sevaks
Inspector of Posts
Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk
Junior clerk-cum-Typist
Junior Accounts Clerk
Track Maintainer
Assistant Section Officer
Lower Division Clerk
Sub Divisional Officer
Tax Assistants
Assistant Enforcement Officer
Inspectors
Nursing Officers
Assistant Security Officers
Fireman
Assistant Accounts officer
Assistant Audit officer
Divisional Accountant
Auditor
Constable
Head Constable
Assistant Commandant
Principal
Trained Graduate Teacher
Assistant Registrar
Assistant Professor
What Will The Appointees Do?
The newly inducted appointees will undergo a training named "Karmayogi Prarambh", which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.
Rozgar Melas caters to age group of 18-35 Years with an academic qualification covering 8th/10th/12th Pass, ITI, Diploma, Graduates etc. It also included candidates who are trained and certified candidates conforming to National Skills Qualifications Framework.