BQPrimeNationRozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits, Know All About This Initiative
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits, Know All About This Initiative

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families.

16 May 2023, 12:51 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi addresses the Rozgar Mela. Source: Twitter/@BJP4India</p></div>
PM Modi addresses the Rozgar Mela. Source: Twitter/@BJP4India
ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Tuesday and distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organizations.

As per an official statement, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families. He recalled recent Rozgar Melas in states such as Gujarat and the upcoming Mela in Assam.

In this address, PM Modi emphasized that the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

As the central government led by him completed nine years on Tuesday, the Prime Minister informed that the number of startups in the country increased from 100 before 2014 to more than 1 lakh today which has given employment to more than 10 lakh youths.

PM Modi said the nature of jobs has seen tremendous changes where new sectors have emerged for the youth of the country and reiterated that the central government is providing continuous support to these new sectors.

What Is A Rozgar Mela?

A Rozgar Mela is a government initiative to boost employment in the country. National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Govt. of India has been organizing Rozgar Melas across the nation.

According to the latest government statement, the Rozgar Mela was held at 45 locations across the country where recruitments took place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting the initiative.

The new recruits will be selected from across the country who will join various positions/posts like:

  • Gramin Dak Sevaks

  • Inspector of Posts

  • Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk

  • Junior clerk-cum-Typist

  • Junior Accounts Clerk

  • Track Maintainer

  • Assistant Section Officer

  • Lower Division Clerk

  • Sub Divisional Officer

  • Tax Assistants

  • Assistant Enforcement Officer

  • Inspectors

  • Nursing Officers

  • Assistant Security Officers

  • Fireman

  • Assistant Accounts officer

  • Assistant Audit officer

  • Divisional Accountant

  • Auditor

  • Constable

  • Head Constable

  • Assistant Commandant

  • Principal

  • Trained Graduate Teacher

  • Assistant Registrar

  • Assistant Professor

What Will The Appointees Do?

The newly inducted appointees will undergo a training named "Karmayogi Prarambh", which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

Rozgar Melas caters to age group of 18-35 Years with an academic qualification covering 8th/10th/12th Pass, ITI, Diploma, Graduates etc. It also included candidates who are trained and certified candidates conforming to National Skills Qualifications Framework.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Nation News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT