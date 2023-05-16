Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits, Know All About This Initiative

In this address, PM Modi emphasized that the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

As the central government led by him completed nine years on Tuesday, the Prime Minister informed that the number of startups in the country increased from 100 before 2014 to more than 1 lakh today which has given employment to more than 10 lakh youths.

PM Modi said the nature of jobs has seen tremendous changes where new sectors have emerged for the youth of the country and reiterated that the central government is providing continuous support to these new sectors.