Raksha Bandhan 2023: Banks In These Cities Will Remain Close On 30 And 31 August
Banks in these cities will remained close on August 30 and 31 due to regional festivals.
Raksha Bandhan, an annual festival that celebrates the cherished bond between siblings, is just around the corner.
This special day witnesses sisters tying decorative bracelets, known as rakhi, around their brothers' wrists.
The gesture is accompanied by well wishes for their brothers' happiness and success.
In return, brothers express their commitment to supporting and protecting their sisters and often present them with gifts.
This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30. In light of the festivities, certain cities will observe bank closures.
On both August 30 and 31, banks in selected cities will remain closed, allowing families to commemorate the occasion with their loved ones.
Banks in which cities will remain closed on Raksha Bandhan?
According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, banks in Jaipur and Shimla will be closed on August 30.
Whereas, on August 31, banks in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed due to the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, and Pang-Lhabsol.
While bank branches will be closed during these dates, it's important to note that online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will remain operational as usual.
This means that customers can still carry out transactions conveniently through digital platforms.