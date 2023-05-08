Rajnath Singh Approves Women Officers Of The Territorial Army To Be Posted Along LOC

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday approved the posting of Women Officers of the Territorial Army along the Line of Control.

In a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Women Officers of the Territorial Army (TA) will now be posted with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army. The Officers will serve along the Line of Control and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters/ Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organisational requirement.