Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: How To Check Rajasthan Board 8th Result Online?

Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has declared the Class 8th Board Exam Results on Wednesday.

The results have been declared by on the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Here is the direct link to check RBSE 8th Board Results

Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla confirmed on Tuesday that the Class 8 board exam results would be announced today.

“The result of the eighth board exams, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 pm. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.