Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: How To Check Rajasthan Board 8th Result Online?
Around 13 lakh students appeared for the exams. Follow the given steps to check the mark sheet.
Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has declared the Class 8th Board Exam Results on Wednesday.
The results have been declared by on the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Here is the direct link to check RBSE 8th Board Results
Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla confirmed on Tuesday that the Class 8 board exam results would be announced today.
“The result of the eighth board exams, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 pm. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
à¤à¤ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾, 2023 à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ 17 à¤®à¤ 2023 à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¹à¤° 12 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023
à¤à¤ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¤à¤ 13 à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
Where to check RBSE 8th Result 2023?
Students who have appeared for the 8th class board examinations can now conveniently access and download their results online. Below is the website where students can obtain their Rajasthan RBSE class 8 marksheet:
rajshaladarpan.nic.in
How To Check RBSE Class 8th Result 2023?
Visit the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in
On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Rajasthan Class 8th result.
Students will get two options to check results - By Roll no. And District and by Roll no. and Date of Birth
Enter the required credentials and the captcha code
The mark sheet will then be displayed on the screen.
Download and print the mark sheet for future reference.