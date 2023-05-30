IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Warning In These States For Next 48 Hours

Gusty Winds very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand during May 30 to June 2 and likely over Rajasthan on May 30 to May 31.

Heavy Rainfall in the isolated places of Rajasthan on May 30, and on May 31 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Light/Moderate rainfall with Thunderstorm or lightning in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and scattered rainfall over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, during next 5 days.