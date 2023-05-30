IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Warning In These States For Next 48 Hours

BQPrimeNationIMD Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Warning In These States For Next 48 Hours
IMD predicted Heavy rainfall, hailstorm, gusty winds, and thunderstorms in some states between May 30 to June 2.

30 May 2023, 3:34 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department, (IMD) predicted Heavy rainfall, hailstorm, gusty winds, and thunderstorms in some states between May 30 to June 2.

Hailstorm In These Places 

  • Hailstorm in the isolated places over Himachal Pradesh during May 30 to June 1, over Uttarakhand during May 30 - June 2, Rajasthan on May 30.

Rainfall And Thunderstorm In These Places: 

  • Gusty Winds very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand during May 30 to June 2 and likely over Rajasthan on May 30 to May 31.

  • Heavy Rainfall in the isolated places of Rajasthan on May 30, and on May 31 in Jammu & Kashmir. 

  • Light/Moderate rainfall with Thunderstorm or lightning in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and scattered rainfall over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, during next 5 days. 

  • Heavy rainfall in the costal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on 30th May. Heavy Rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on May 30 to May 31, Kerala during May 30 - June 3.

Heatwave In These Places 

Here are the places where heatwaves has been predicted by IMD : 

  • Heatwaves condition may occur in pockets of Bihar during 1 to 3 June.

  • Heatwave condition may occur in gangetic West Bengal on June 2 & June 3.

