PRASHAST App By NCERT Promotes Inclusive Education For Disabled Students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new mobile app called PRASHAST (Pre-Assessment Holistic Screening Tool) for Schools, aimed at enhancing the education system's inclusivity by identifying the specific needs and requirements of students with disabilities. The app will digitally screen such students, providing a comprehensive assessment of their abilities and areas that need improvement.

NCERT made the announcement through their official Twitter handle, highlighting the app's potential to improve the education sector and ensure the inclusion of all students.