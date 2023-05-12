PRASHAST App By NCERT Promotes Inclusive Education For Disabled Students
PRASHAST app, screens students with disabilities to identify their needs and requirements, promoting inclusivity in education.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new mobile app called PRASHAST (Pre-Assessment Holistic Screening Tool) for Schools, aimed at enhancing the education system's inclusivity by identifying the specific needs and requirements of students with disabilities. The app will digitally screen such students, providing a comprehensive assessment of their abilities and areas that need improvement.
NCERT made the announcement through their official Twitter handle, highlighting the app's potential to improve the education sector and ensure the inclusion of all students.
NCERT (under the aegis of Department of School Education and Literary, Ministry of Education, Government of India) brings to you PRASHAST (Pre-Assessment Holistic Screening Tool) for Schools mobile app, that is developed to digitally screen the students with disabilities. pic.twitter.com/XHnbTqGyen— NCERT (@ncert) May 12, 2023
The PRASHAST app is now available on the Android Play store and can be downloaded for free. It has been developed in 23 languages, including all 22 languages included in the VIII Schedule of the Indian constitution, to ensure easy access for teachers, special educators, and school heads from all parts of the country.
According to NCERT, the app will help schools in conducting a comprehensive screening of students with disabilities, including intellectual, physical, and sensory impairments. It will also assist in identifying the specific learning needs of students and provide appropriate interventions to support their academic and personal growth.
With the launch of PRASHAST, NCERT hopes to create a more inclusive education system that caters to the needs of every student, regardless of their abilities.
