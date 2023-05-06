PM Narendra Modi To Be The Guest Of Honour At France's Bastille Day Celebration - What Does This Mean?

A statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said that the Prime Minister's visit is expected is a signal to the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, economic cooperation that includes in a wide range of industries.

The statement also said that this visit will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the challenges the world is facing including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

What is expected on July 14