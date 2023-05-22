PM Modi Unveils 12-Step Action Plan To Strengthen India-Pacific Island Countries Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his PNG counterpart James Marape on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart hosted the FIPIC III Summit on Monday in Port Moresby.
PM Modi announced a 12-step action plan to propel India’s partnership with Pacific Island Countries.
"It will fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific," Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
Here Is PM Modi's 12-Step Action Plan
A 100-bed regional super specialty hospital in Fiji.
Set up regional IT and Cyber Security Training Hub in Papua New Guinea.
Sagar Amrut Scholarships - 1000 scholarships in the next five years.
Jaipur Foot Camp in Papua New Guinea in 2023. Thereafter, two camps annually in other PICs
FIPIC SME development project.
Solar project for Government buildings.
Provide desalination units for drinking water.
Supply sea ambulances.
Set up dialysis units.
Set up of 24/7 emergency helpline.
Set up of Jan Aushadi kendras (generic medicine centers).
Set up Yoga centres.
"From healthcare to water resources, innovation to education, energy to technology, India looks forward to working with our valued FIPIC partners with the aim of furthering global good," a tweet from the Office of the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his PNG counterpart James Marape on Monday on the sidelines of the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).
PM Modi thanked James Marape for the warm welcome and for co-hosting the 3rd FIPIC Summit.
"Both leaders took stock of their bilateral relations and discussed ways and means to further strengthen their partnership across various sectors, including trade & investment, health, capacity building & skill development and Information Technology," as per an official statement.
"They also discussed issues related climate action and promoting people-to-people ties. Prime Minister reiterated India’s support and respect for the priorities and wishes of the Pacific Island nations," the statement said.