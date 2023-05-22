PM Modi Unveils 12-Step Action Plan To Strengthen India-Pacific Island Countries Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart hosted the FIPIC III Summit on Monday in Port Moresby.

PM Modi announced a 12-step action plan to propel India’s partnership with Pacific Island Countries.

"It will fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific," Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.