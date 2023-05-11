PM Modi In Gujarat On May 12: Here’s The Complete Schedule of Prime Minister's Visit
Visit will include inauguration and laying foundation stone of development projects, visit to GIFT city and more
On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth approximately Rs 4400 crores. The Prime Minister will also participate in the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan and also review the status of ongoing projects at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The announcement of the visit and its details have been made through a press release and also shared on Twitter by PIB.
- To inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4400 crores
- To visit GIFT city and review status of various ongoing projects
Here Are The Details Of PM Modi's Gujarat Visit
At 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will attend the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation, themed 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education', in Gandhinagar.
This will be followed by the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several projects worth over Rs 2450 crores at 12 noon. The projects include those of the Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department, and Mines and Minerals Department.
During the ceremony, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) rural and urban projects, and hand over keys to around 19,000 beneficiaries of the scheme. The total outlay of these projects is estimated to be around Rs 1950 crores.
At around 3 PM, the Prime Minister will visit GIFT City to review the status of various ongoing projects and infrastructure facilities such as the 'Underground Utility Tunnel' and 'Automated Waste Collection Segregation Plant'. He will also interact with GIFT International Financial Services Centre entities to understand their future plans.
The Prime Minister's visit to Gujarat is expected to boost the state's developmental initiatives and provide a platform for discussing key issues in education and finance.