PM Modi In Gujarat On May 12: Here’s The Complete Schedule of Prime Minister's Visit

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth approximately Rs 4400 crores. The Prime Minister will also participate in the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan and also review the status of ongoing projects at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The announcement of the visit and its details have been made through a press release and also shared on Twitter by PIB.