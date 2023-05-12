BQPrimeNationPM Modi Congratulates 'Exam Warriors' As CBSE Declares Class 10th 12th Results; Check Tweet Here
PM Modi Congratulates 'Exam Warriors' As CBSE Declares Class 10th 12th Results; Check Tweet Here

Both CBSE class 10 and class 12 results were declared today.

12 May 2023, 3:38 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate students of the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations whose results were declared today. He also had words of encouragement for those who did not fare as well as they hoped.

In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wished the Class X students the very best for their future endeavours and encouraged them to pursue their passions beyond the classroom. He reminded them that one set of exams doesn't define them and that they have a lot to look forward to in the coming times.

For the Class XII students, PM Modi acknowledged their achievement and expressed his pride in their success. He also congratulated their parents and teachers for their crucial role in the students' accomplishment.

He also had a message for those students who were disappointed with their results. "I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn't define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!"

The Prime Minister's words of encouragement are sure to inspire many students to pursue their passions and strive for success in their chosen fields. With hard work and determination, they can overcome any setback and achieve their dreams.

CBSE Class 10th And 12th Results: Important Stats

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the results of the Class 10th and 12th board examinations today on their official website.

  • The overall pass percentage in Class 10 result stands at 93.12 percent and for Class 12, it is 87.33 percent.

  • Pass percentage of girl students in CBSE Class 10 result 2023: 94.25 per cent

  • Pass percentage of boys in CBSE Class 10 result 2023: 92.27 per cent.

  • Pass percentage of girl students in CBSE Class 12 result 2023: 90.68 per cent

  • Pass percentage of boys in CBSE Class 12 result 2023: 84.67 per cent.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the CBSE website. Click the link to learn how to check the results.

