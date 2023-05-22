PM Modi Conferred With Highest Honour Of Fiji, Papua New Guinea; Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honour of Fiji, 'the Companion of the Order of Fiji' by his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka.

"Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date," PTI quoted the Prime Minister's Office as saying.

PM Modi in a tweet thanked the people and government of Fiji for honouring him with the award. "It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji," he said.