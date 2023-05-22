PM Modi Conferred With Highest Honour Of Fiji, Papua New Guinea; Details Here

BQPrimeNationPM Modi Conferred With Highest Honour Of Fiji, Papua New Guinea; Details Here
The Prime Minister will now go to Australia to take part in various programmes in Sydney.

22 May 2023, 12:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honour of Fiji, 'the Companion of the Order of Fiji' by his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka.

"Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date," PTI quoted the Prime Minister's Office as saying.

PM Modi in a tweet thanked the people and government of Fiji for honouring him with the award. "It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji," he said.

What Is The Companion Of The Order Of Fiji

The Companion of the Order of Fiji Award, established on March 1, 1995, is a revered distinction within the Fijian honours system. It is bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their remarkable achievements and contributions to Fiji and humanity as a whole.

Papua New Guinea also conferred their highest honour 'Companion of the Order of Logohu' to PM Modi. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae.

According to PTI, the award was in recognition of Modi’s efforts at “championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of the Global South”. Very few non-residents of the country have received this award too.

The Prime Minister was in Papua New Guinea Monday, where he addressed the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation or FIPIC. After completing his visit to PNG, the Prime Minister called it a 'historic one'

"I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations," he tweeted.

PM Modi will now go to Australia to take part in various programmes in Sydney.

