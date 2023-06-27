Assam PAT 2023 Results To Be Declared On June 28: Check Time And Results @dte.assam.gov.in
The results of Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 will be announced tomorrow
The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has officially announced that the results of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 will be declared tomorrow, June 28, 2023, after 5 P.M.
Students who appeared for the PAT exam, held on June 18, 2023, can check their results online.
The announcement was made by the Department of Higher Education, Assam. Ranoj Pegu, the Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Goverment of Assam confirmed this development by sharing it on Twitter
He stated, "PAT results will be published tomorrow (28-06-23) after 5 pm at https://dte.assam.gov.in."
PAT results will be published tomorrow (28-06-23) after 5 pm at https://t.co/IzTlnERsI4 https://t.co/5ey9SO2bDV— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 27, 2023
How To Check Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) Results
Visit the official website https://dte.assam.gov.in.
Look for the link to the Assam PAT 2023 Result on the home page or by clicking on the link 'Polytechnic Admission Test-2023 Results'.
Click on the Result link to proceed.
The Assam Polytechnic Result 2023 login page will open up.
Enter your credentials, including your roll number and date of birth, in the provided fields.
After entering the required information, click on the Submit button to submit the details.
If your login credentials are correct, you will be logged in successfully.
Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the page.
Make sure to save or take a copy of your result for future reference.
The date and time for online counselling will be announced later on the official website, https://dte.assam.gov.in.