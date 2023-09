Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States Predicting Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for many places in India predicting heavy to very rainfall during the next few days.

The weather department further mentioned that "Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over north Peninsular, central & adjoining East India during the next 3-4 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely over regions of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days."