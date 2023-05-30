Odisha CHSE Class Results 2023 Date And Time Announced; How To Check Scorecard

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will soon declare the results for the CHSE Class 12th exams. Students can access their results on the official results portal at orissaresults.nic.in.

According to multiple media reports, the results for the Class 12th science and commerce will be declared on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 AM but there has been no official confirmation from the Board Of Secondary Education, Odisha.