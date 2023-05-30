Odisha CHSE Class Results 2023 Date And Time Announced; How To Check Scorecard
Students who appeared for the exams must wait for the official confirmation from the board.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will soon declare the results for the CHSE Class 12th exams. Students can access their results on the official results portal at orissaresults.nic.in.
According to multiple media reports, the results for the Class 12th science and commerce will be declared on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 AM but there has been no official confirmation from the Board Of Secondary Education, Odisha.
How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official CHSE results portal at orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labeled 'Odisha CHSE Result 2023.'
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number, and the provided captcha code.
Step 4: After submitting the required details, your Odisha CHSE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the Odisha Board Class 12 results 2023 on your device for future reference.
The Class 12th Science and Commerce examinations conducted by CHSE Odisha took place from March 1 to April 5, 2023.
Total of 6.2 lakh students appeared for these exams, with 3.5 lakh students were from the Science stream and 2.7 lakh students were from the Commerce stream.
Students are advised to visit the official website for more information and detailed updates regarding the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023.