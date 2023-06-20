These Are The Hottest Cities In India On June 20: Skymet
Despite Southwest monsoon's entry into India, there are some states that are still facing blistering heatwaves in the country.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest city in India as of June 20.
Medninagar in Jharkhand is currently the hottest place in India with a temperature of 44.8 degrees celsius.
Top Hottest Places In India
1. Medininagar, Jharkhand - The place in Jharkhand is experiencing the blistering heat of 44.8 degree Celsius.
2. Sundargarh, Odisha - The town in Odisha is experiencing the scorching heat of 44.8 degree Celsius, making the place the second hottest place in India today.
3. Dehri, Bihar - The town in Bihar is experiencing the sweltering heat of 44.6 degrees Celsius.
4. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing the heat of 43.8 degree Celsius.
5. Gaya, Bihar - The city in Bihar is experiencing another hot day of 43.7 degree Celsius.
6. Babatpur, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is facing the heat of 43.6 degree Celsius.
7. Patna, Bihar - The city in Bihar is facing the scorching heat of 43.2 degree Celsius.
8. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing the heat of 43.1 degree Celsius.
9. Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh - The place in Madhya Pradesh is experiencing the heat of 42.6 degree Celsius.
How To Save Yourself From The Heatwave?
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has suggested these actions one needs to take during such heatwaves.
Drink sufficient water: Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.
Avoid heat exposure: Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose and cotton clothes.
Cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella.