New CBI Chief Praveen Sood: Here's All You Need To Know About Him

The government appointed Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sood, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, will assume the position for a fixed two-year term. He will replace Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who completes his tenure on May 25.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, “Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure.”