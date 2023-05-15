New CBI Chief Praveen Sood: Here's All You Need To Know About Him
Sood, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, will assume the position for a fixed 2-year term.
The government appointed Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sood, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, will assume the position for a fixed two-year term. He will replace Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who completes his tenure on May 25.
In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, “Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure.”
Praveen Sood: Educational Background, Professional Career And More
The 59-year-old IPS officer holds an impressive educational background, having graduated from IIT-Delhi, IIM-Bangalore, and Syracuse University in New York. Originally slated to retire in 2024, Sood's tenure has been extended to serve as the CBI director.
Currently serving as the Director General of Police in Karnataka, Praveen Sood has held various key positions throughout his career. He has previously served as the Superintendent of Police in Bellary and Raichur districts, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order), and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru City, as well as the Commissioner of Police in Mysore City. Sood has also acted as a Police Advisor to the Government of Mauritius.
His notable initiatives in leveraging technology for traffic management and delivering efficient citizen services have earned him accolades, including the National E-Governance Gold Award in 2011 for the "Most Innovative Use of Technology for Traffic Management" and the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in 2006.
During his tenure as Additional Director General of Police (computer wing), Sood oversaw the implementation of the Criminal Tracking Network System in Karnataka. This system facilitated real-time monitoring and information sharing by connecting police stations with the central network.