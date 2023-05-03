NEET UG 2023: How To Download NEET Admit Card At neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Aspiring candidates are advised to carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. NEET entrance exam 2023 time will be 2.00 to 5.20 pm.

The exam will be a pen and paper-based which is to be answerd on a specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using a ballpoint pen. Candidates found tampering with the OMR will lead to debarring for 3 years.