NEET UG 2023: How To Download NEET Admit Card At neet.nta.nic.in
The NEET Admit Card 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 admit card is likely to be released today i.e May 2, 2023 anytime soon, on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Applicants can download it by entering their login credentials.
NEET Admit Card 2023 Exam Schedule
The NEET UG exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Aspiring candidates are advised to carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. NEET entrance exam 2023 time will be 2.00 to 5.20 pm.
The exam will be a pen and paper-based which is to be answerd on a specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using a ballpoint pen. Candidates found tampering with the OMR will lead to debarring for 3 years.
NEET Admit Card 2023 Download
Aspirants will be able to download the NEET Admit Card 2023 from the official website. Here are the steps on how to download NEET Admit Card 2023.
Go to the official website that is neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the admit card on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials.
Once credentials are enteretd, NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will be visible.
Check throughly and download your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card.
It would be advisable to keep 2 hard copies just in case for exam purposes.
NEET UG Exam Pattern 2023
The pattern of questions in the NEET exam is not changed and will be the same like previous years. It is MCQs (multiple-choice questions). The total marks is 720. In the new NEET exam pattern, the question paper will have a total of 200 questions of Physics, Chemistry and Biology out of which every candidate has to answer 180 questions.
There is also a negative marking which is -1 for each wrong answer. The language or medium of paper would be English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.