NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Out: NTA Releases Hall Tickets On neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How You Can Download

Candidates will be able to download the NEET Admit Card 2023 from the official website. Read below the the steps on how to download NEET Admit Card 2023.

Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number and Date of birth

Check thoroughly and download your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card for further references.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2023 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.