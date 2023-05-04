NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Out: NTA Releases Hall Tickets On neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How You Can Download
NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 07 May 2023
The NEET Admit Card 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 admit card has been released on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Applicants can download it by entering their login credentials. Here's how to download it
How To Download NEET Admit Card 2023
Candidates will be able to download the NEET Admit Card 2023 from the official website. Read below the the steps on how to download NEET Admit Card 2023.
Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the admit card on the homepage.
Enter your Application Number and Date of birth
Check thoroughly and download your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card for further references.
In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2023 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
When Is The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 1872341 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on Sunday May 7, 2023 from 2 PM to 5.20 PM Indian Standard Time.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in pen and paper mode in 13 languages.
To facilitate the candidates appearing for NEET (UG) – 2023, Advance Intimation of Examination city where the Examination Centre will be located has already been shared on April 30, 2023.