Rajnath Singh Tests Covid Positive, Other Politicians Who Have Recently Tested Positive For Covid-19
India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday
India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, according to a statement released by his officers. A team of doctors have examined him and recommended he must rest for a few days.
Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital on Tuesday, April 20, but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus.
It is not clear how Singh contracted the virus. The Defence Ministry has said that all necessary protocols are being followed and those who came in contact with him are being tested and isolated.
Along with Defence Minister several other ministers tested covid positive recently.
List of ministers who have recently tested positive for COVID-19
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje
Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a BJP leader, tested positive for COVID-19 on 17th April, marking his second time contracting the virus. He urged those who had been in contact with him to get tested.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on 14th April, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan. The statement advised anyone who had recently come into contact with him to follow COVID guidelines and get tested.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on 4th April that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be working from home for the next few days. He urged the public to take care and follow COVID protocols.
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for COVID-19 on 4th April and was in isolation, according to her tweet. She urged anyone who had been in contact with her to get tested and take precautions.
Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai tested positive for COVID-19 on 29th March and was receiving treatment at home. He urged anyone who had been in contact with him to get tested if they had any symptoms.
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal tested positive for COVID-19 on 29th March.
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi tested positive for COVID-19 on 4th April amid a gradual rise in cases across the state.
The recent surge in Covid-19 cases in India has affected people from all walks of life, including politicians and government officials. The news of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh testing positive for the virus, along with several other Ministers in recent weeks, highlights the need for people to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.
On 20 April, India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.