Thane And Navi Mumbai Win Big In City Beautification And Swachh Competition

Shirpur-Warwade Municipal Council, Hingoli Municipal Council, and Buldhana Municipal Council were felicitated with certificates for first, second, and third place, respectively, in the "A" and "B" class municipal council group. In the "C" class municipal council group, Sonpeth Municipal Council, Naldurg Municipal Council, and Pandharkawada Municipal Council received certificates for first, second, and third place, respectively.