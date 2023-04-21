Thane And Navi Mumbai Win Big In City Beautification And Swachh Competition
Navi Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporations emerged as winners in separate categories.
In the recently held City Beautification and Swachh Competition 2022, the Navi Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporations emerged as winners in separate categories. The rankings were released by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Urban Development Day.
The competition had divided the local self-government bodies into six different groups, and the first, second, and third-ranked civil local self-government bodies were given prizes of Rs 15 crore, Rs 10 crore, and Rs 5 crore, respectively.
In the "A" and "B" class municipal corporation group, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation were awarded the first, second, and third prizes, respectively. In the "C" class municipal corporation group, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation won the first, second, and third prizes, respectively.
In the "D" class municipal corporation group, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Amravati Municipal Corporation, and Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation secured the first, second, and third prizes, respectively.
Shirpur-Warwade Municipal Council, Hingoli Municipal Council, and Buldhana Municipal Council were felicitated with certificates for first, second, and third place, respectively, in the "A" and "B" class municipal council group. In the "C" class municipal council group, Sonpeth Municipal Council, Naldurg Municipal Council, and Pandharkawada Municipal Council received certificates for first, second, and third place, respectively.
In the Nagar Panchayat group, Kankavali Nagar Panchayat, Lohara Nagar Panchayat, and Korchi Budruk Nagar Panchayat were honored with certificates for first, second, and third place, respectively.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating a large amount of funds for Maharashtra in the budget. He also emphasized the importance of creativity and implementation in developing cities, along with transparency in development works.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed the need for advanced municipal corporations in the state to guide other municipalities and municipal councils, and to implement development decisions in real life instead of on paper.
The Urban Planning Department and Urban Development Department officials and employees were also felicitated on this occasion for their contribution to the development of the cities.