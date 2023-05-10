National Technology Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance And Other Details

National Technology Day is commemorated every year on May 11 in India to mark the anniversary of successful nuclear bomb tests in Pokhran. The govt honours several innovators and entrepreneurs on this day every year.

India conducted five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs on 11 and 13 May 1998 at the Pokhran range in the Rajasthan Desert and the National Technology Day was established by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.