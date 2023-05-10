National Technology Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance And Other Details
India conducted five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs on 11 and 13 May 1998 at the Pokhran range in the Rajasthan Desert.
National Technology Day is commemorated every year on May 11 in India to mark the anniversary of successful nuclear bomb tests in Pokhran. The govt honours several innovators and entrepreneurs on this day every year.
India conducted five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs on 11 and 13 May 1998 at the Pokhran range in the Rajasthan Desert and the National Technology Day was established by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.
National Technology Day 2023: Theme
This year, the focus theme of National Technology Day will be “Atal Tinkering Labs”, an initiative undertaken in 2016 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create and promote innovation StartUps and entrepreneurship via intervention at the level of school and teaching institution, in a bid to ignite the young minds.
Ahead of National Technology Day, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on May 8, held a high level joint meeting of Science Ministries and departments, including Science & Technology, Biotechnology, CSIR, Earth Sciences, Space and Atomic Energy, wherein he said that this year all the Science Ministries and Departments will jointly observe National Technology Day.
As per an official release, Dr Jitendra Singh said that this is in keeping with the whole of the government approach suggested by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his increasing emphasis on time to time of working in synergy and breaking silos between Ministries and Departments.
Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh chairs a high-level joint meeting of Science Ministries and departments: All the Science Ministries and departments to jointly observe National Technology Day on May 11, 2023— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 8, 2023
This year, the focus theme of National Technology Day will be âAtalâ¦ pic.twitter.com/c9yhJ5qsO4
The Minister emphasised that India has witnessed explosive growth in technological advancements in the past 9 years, thanks to the landmark reforms undertaken by the government. National Technology Day is the perfect occasion to acknowledge the effort of scientists and engineers as growth drivers, he said.
Apart from review of the preparations for the National Technology Day, discussions were held on Awards rationalisation, status update on the creation of Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) and review of relaxation in age for technical staff for appointment in projects.
The meeting was attended by Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood and Secretaries of the Science Ministries and Departments, including Science & Technology, Biotechnology, CSIR, Earth Sciences, Space and Atomic Energy.