5 Upcoming Car Launches In June 2023
Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes AMG, Honda, Kia and Citroen are some of the top car manufacturers which are launching new models in India.
As we approach the halfway mark of 2023, major brands are gearing up for significant launches and unveiling.
Maruti, a prominent automotive manufacturer, is finally set to release its highly anticipated model in June, featuring a lineup of SUVs.
In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz is making a triumphant return to the Indian market with the reintroduction of an iconic nameplate.
1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:
Unleash your inner explorer with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This compact SUV blends off-road capability with urban practicality.
With a powerful engine, rugged design, and advanced features, the Jimny is ready for any adventure. Get ready to conquer the road, from the concrete jungle to the untamed wilderness.
Source: nexaexperience.com
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch In India:
Expected to launch in June 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price In India:
The expected Price Range is Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Key Features:
Engine: 1.5-liter petrol engine
Transmission: 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic
4WD System: Equipped with a 4WD system with low-range gearing
Chassis: Built on a ladder-frame chassis for enhanced durability and off-road capability
Ground Clearance: Offers a generous ground clearance of 210 mm
Water Wading Depth: Can conquer water wading depths of up to 700 mm
Seating Capacity: Features a 4-seater cabin
Exterior Design: Boasts a rugged and stylish exterior design
Off-Road Capability: Suitable for adventurous off-road excursions
2. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
Source: mercedes-amg.com
Experience the ultimate blend of high-performance and luxury with the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster.
This stunning convertible delivers exhilarating driving dynamics, advanced technology, and opulent comfort, making it a dream choice for automotive enthusiasts.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Launch In India:
The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster is expected to launch this month.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Price In India:
This remarkable convertible comes with a price tag of Rs. 1.95 crore (ex-showroom, India).
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster Key Features:
Powerful Engine: The SL55 Roadster has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 471 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.
Smooth Transmission: It has a 9-speed automatic transmission for seamless gear shifts and improved driving dynamics.
All-Wheel Drive: The vehicle features all-wheel drive for exceptional traction and stability on different road conditions.
Thrilling Acceleration: The SL55 Roadster can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, providing an exciting driving experience.
Impressive Top Speed: It has a top speed of 295 kmph, offering exhilarating high-speed performance.
Advanced Infotainment: The car has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system for seamless connectivity and access to entertainment features.
Immersive Audio: Enjoy crystal-clear audio with the Burmester sound system.
Luxurious Comfort: The SL55 Roadster includes a panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience and a luxurious interior for exceptional comfort and style.
Driver Assistance Features: The convertible is equipped with advanced driver assistance features for enhanced safety and convenience on the road.
3. Honda Elevate
Source: Twitter/@HondaCarIndia
Honda Elevate: a dynamic subcompact SUV that combines style, performance, and advanced features to elevate your driving experience.
With a powerful engine, versatile transmission options, and advanced safety features, the Elevate is ready to make a statement in the competitive subcompact SUV market this month.
Honda Elevate Launch In India:
Honda Elevate, a subcompact SUV set to make its debut in India on June 6, 2023. Visit the official website to stay updated
Honda Elevate Price In India:
Starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda Elevate Key Features:
Engine: Robust 1.5-liter petrol engine
Transmission Options: Manual transmission or strong-hybrid powertrain
Seating Capacity: Spacious 5-seater layout
Fuel Efficiency: Up to 20 kmpl mileage
Safety Features: Equipped with advanced safety features
Rear-seat entertainment system
Power liftgate: Convenient cargo loading and unloading.
With its attractive pricing, powerful engine options, and a host of features, the Honda Elevate is set to make a significant impact in the subcompact SUV market.
4. Kia Seltos Facelift
Source: kia.com
Kia Seltos facelift, a stylish and premium SUV set to make its mark. With refreshed design elements, advanced features, and a luxurious interior, the Seltos facelift offers a captivating driving experience. Get ready to elevate your journey with this impressive upgrade.
Kia Seltos Facelift Launch Date In India:
The Kia Seltos Facelift is expected to be launched in India in June 2023.
Kia Seltos Facelift Price In India:
The price of the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to start at Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos Facelift Key Features:
Redesigned front and rear fascias, new LED headlamps and taillights, stylish alloy wheels.
Updated interior with new upholstery, dashboard, and infotainment system.
Introduction of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), enhanced safety features.
Engine options: 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.4L turbo-diesel.
Transmission options: 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT automatic.
The Kia Seltos facelift is expected to offer a stylish design, a comfortable interior, and a range of advanced features, making it a strong competitor in the Indian SUV market.
5. Citroen C3 Aircross:
Source: Citroen promotional image
The Citroen C3 Aircross is a highly anticipated compact SUV soon to hit the Indian market.
With its sleek design, powerful engine, and versatile seating options, this SUV offers a stylish and practical choice for buyers.
Loaded with advanced features and a comfortable interior, the C3 Aircross promises an enjoyable driving experience tailored to the diverse needs of Indian customers.
Citroen C3 Aircross Launch In India:
The Citroen C3 Aircross is an upcoming compact SUV set to launch in India in July 2023. It aims to capture the attention of Indian buyers with its stylish design and practicality.
Citroen C3 Aircross Price In India:
It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).
Citroen C3 Aircross Key Features:
A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
A 6-speaker sound system
Cruise control
Choice of 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine or 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine
Petrol engine: 110 horsepower and 190 Nm of torque
Diesel engine: 120 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque
Available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission
Plenty of passenger and cargo space
The Citroen C3 Aircross is a promising addition to India's market, competing with popular compact SUVs.
With its attractive design, powerful engine, versatile seating, and host of features, it appeals to buyers seeking style, performance, and practicality.