MPBSE 10th 12th Results 2023 Declared: Here's How You Can Check The Results?

The MPBSE class 10 and 12 board exam results have been declared on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023.

First, Visit the official website of MP board: mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Check for the 10th and 12th Result desired link

Now click on the link provided to check 10th/12th result.

Enter the credentials (roll number) in the field provided.

Click on ‘submit’ button.

The result will appear on the screen.

Result can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Students are also advised to collect their original MP Board 10th Result 2023 marksheet and MP Board 12th Result 2023 mark sheet from their respective schools.