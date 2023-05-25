MPBSE 10th 12th Results 2023 Declared: Here's How You Can Check The Results?
The results were declared today at 12:20 PM
MP Board Results 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023 on the official website. The results were declared at 12.30 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Inder Singh Parmar, the state education minister of MP congratulated the students of both 10th and 12th board and wished them well for their bright future.
à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¤£à¥à¤¡à¤² à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤², à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ 10 à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤µà¤ 12 à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤µà¤² à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤— à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤°à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹ à¤ªà¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤° (@Indersinghsjp) May 25, 2023
à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤¶ à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤°à¥à¤, à¤¸à¤«à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¥¤
à¤à¤ªâ¦ pic.twitter.com/w4c0pXjjJM
Earlier - Inder Singh Parmar, the state education minister of MP had on Wednesday announced the date and time of the results.
à¤à¤² à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¹à¤° 12:30 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ 10à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤µà¤ 12à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¥¤#Result #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/yJG38GmxCY— à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤°à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹ à¤ªà¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤° (@Indersinghsjp) May 24, 2023
Here's how to check and download MP Board Result 2023:
The MPBSE class 10 and 12 board exam results have been declared on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023.
First, Visit the official website of MP board: mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in
Check for the 10th and 12th Result desired link
Now click on the link provided to check 10th/12th result.
Enter the credentials (roll number) in the field provided.
Click on ‘submit’ button.
The result will appear on the screen.
Result can be downloaded and printed for future reference.
Students are also advised to collect their original MP Board 10th Result 2023 marksheet and MP Board 12th Result 2023 mark sheet from their respective schools.
The MPBSE HSC board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, while the MPBSE HSSC exams were held from March 2 to April 1. Approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams this year. The announcement of the results will bring an end to the anxiety and anticipation of the students and their families who have been eagerly waiting for the outcome of their hard work and efforts.
Students who appeared for the MP board exams are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers and other relevant details ready to check their results once they are declared. The MPBSE has also made arrangements to ensure that the results are available on mobile phones, making it easier for students to access them.
MP Board 10th Result 2023 on SMS
MP Board 10 result 2023 will also be available on SMS. Here's how students can check their MP HSC result 2023:
Go to the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Type SMS - MPBSE10(space)roll number
Send it to 56263.
The MP board result for class 10 will be available on SMS
MP Board 12th Result 2023 on SMS
MP Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce will also be available on SMS. Here's how students can check their MP HSSC result 2023:
Go to the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Type SMS - MPBSE12(space)roll number
Send it to 56263.
The MP board result for class 12 will be available on SMS
The MP Board has also made MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023 available on the MP board mobile app. On the Playstore, search and install MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Once downloaded, enter mobile number, roll code, and other credentials as required. Once everything is filled, students will be able to view their MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023.