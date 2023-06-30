Monsoon Update Today: Orange Alert And Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued For These Regions
IMD has issued an orange alert for states like West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan. Check the full list here.
In its daily forecast, the India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) on Friday issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with squally wind.
Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings:
Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places over:
Konkan & Goa
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over:
East Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Sub-Himalaya
West Bengal
Sikkim
East Rajasthan
Gujarat State
Madhya Maharashtra
Assam & Meghalaya
Heavy rainfall in isolated places over:
Andaman & Nicobar Islands,
Arunachal Pradesh
Gangetic WestBengal
West Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Coastal Karnataka
Kerala & Mahe
Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over:
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
West Bengal
Sikkim
Jharkhand
Bihar
Odisha
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal
Coastal & South Interior Karnataka
Squally Wind Weather Warning
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea.
Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along & off :
Kerala
Karnataka
Maharashtra
South Gujarat coasts
Gulf of Mannar
Lakshadweep area
Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.