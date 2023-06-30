BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update Today: Orange Alert And Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued For These Regions
Monsoon Update Today: Orange Alert And Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued For These Regions

IMD has issued an orange alert for states like West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan. Check the full list here.

30 Jun 2023, 12:30 PM IST
BQPrime
image used for representative purpose

In its daily forecast, the India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) on Friday issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with squally wind.

Here is the full list of the states where IMD has issued these warnings:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places over:

  • Konkan & Goa

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over:

  • East Uttar Pradesh

  • Bihar

  • Sub-Himalaya

  • West Bengal

  • Sikkim

  • East Rajasthan

  • Gujarat State

  • Madhya Maharashtra

  • Assam & Meghalaya

Heavy rainfall in isolated places over:

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands,

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Gangetic WestBengal

  • West Uttar Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • West Rajasthan

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • Kerala & Mahe

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over:

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • West Bengal

  • Sikkim

  • Jharkhand

  • Bihar

  • Odisha

  • Rajasthan

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal

  • Coastal & South Interior Karnataka

Squally Wind Weather Warning 

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea.

Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along & off :

  • Kerala

  • Karnataka

  • Maharashtra

  • South Gujarat coasts

  • Gulf of Mannar

  • Lakshadweep area

Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.

