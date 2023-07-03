Monsoon Update Today: Heavy Rainfall In These Regions For The Next 5 Days

High chance of heavy rainfall in South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe over the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from the 3rd to 5th of July, with extremely heavy falls expected over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on the 4th and over Kerala and Mahe on the 4th and 5th of July.

Isolated heavy rainfall in Telangana on the 4th and 5th, Rayalaseema from the 3rd to the 5th, North Interior Karnataka on the 4th and 6th, and Lakshadweep on the 4th of July.

Light to moderate rainfall in the Konkan & Goa and Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra over the next 5 days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, Gujarat State can expect rainfall on July 2nd and 6th.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar on the 2nd and 3rd of July, and extremely heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on the same dates.

Isolated heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal on the 2nd and 3rd, in Jharkhand on the 3rd and 4th, and in Odisha from the 3rd to the 6th of July.