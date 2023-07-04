Monsoon Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued In These States Today By IMD
Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts were issued in multiple regions of India by IMD.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about intense rainfall in some places of India on 4 July and also for the next 4-5 days.
In the recent bulletin, the weather agency said that many states across the country have been put on red, orange, and yellow alerts with respect to the expected heavy rainfall activity in these regions. The weather department has also shared the list of places where there is a chance of heavy rainfall.
Here is the full list of states where IMD has issued Red, Yellow and Orange alert.
04 July 2023: #Weather Warning
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over #Assam &#Meghalaya, Coastal #Karnataka, South Interior #Karnataka, #Kerala & #Mahe; pic.twitter.com/cb7oTwMXb6
Red Alert For These States
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over
Assam & Meghalaya
Coastal Karnataka
South Interior Karnataka
Kerala & Mahe
Orange Alert For These States
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over:
Arunachal Pradesh
Sub-Himalaya
West Bengal & Sikkim
Konkan & Goa
Madhya Maharashtra,
Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over:
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
Jharkhand
Bihar
East Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Telangana
Rayalaseema
North Interior
Karnataka
Lakshadweep
Yellow Alert For These States
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over:
Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning over
Jammu-Kashmir
Ladakh
Gilgit
Baltistan
Muzaffarabad
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Delhi
East Rajasthan
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
West Bengal
Sikkim Odisha
Jharkhand
Bihar
Marathwada
Coastal
Andhra Pradesh & Yanam
Telangana
Rayalaseema
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over :
West central & Southwest and adjoining parts of East central Arabian Sea
South & adjoining central Bay of Bengal.
Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along & off Kerala-Karnataka
South Maharashtra coasts
Gulf of Mannar
Lakshadweep area
South & Central Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and Andaman Sea
West central & Southwest and adjoining parts of East central Arabian Sea
South & adjoining central Bay of Bengal
Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along & off
Kerala-Karnataka
South Maharashtra coasts
Gulf of Mannar
Lakshadweep area
South & Central Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and the Andaman Sea