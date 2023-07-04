Monsoon Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued In These States Today By IMD

BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued In These States Today By IMD
Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts were issued in multiple regions of India by IMD.

04 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM IST
BQPrime
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about intense rainfall in some places of India on 4 July and also for the next 4-5 days.

In the recent bulletin, the weather agency said that many states across the country have been put on red, orange, and yellow alerts with respect to the expected heavy rainfall activity in these regions. The weather department has also shared the list of places where there is a chance of heavy rainfall.

Here is the full list of states where IMD has issued Red, Yellow and Orange alert.

Red Alert For These States

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over 

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • South Interior Karnataka

  • Kerala & Mahe

Orange Alert For These States

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over: 

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Sub-Himalaya 

  • West Bengal & Sikkim

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Madhya Maharashtra,

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over: 

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • Jharkhand

  • Bihar

  • East Uttar Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Telangana

  • Rayalaseema

  • North Interior 

  • Karnataka

  • Lakshadweep

Yellow Alert For These States

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over: 

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning over 

  • Jammu-Kashmir

  • Ladakh

  • Gilgit

  • Baltistan

  • Muzaffarabad

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Punjab

  • Haryana

  • Chandigarh

  • Delhi

  • East Rajasthan

  • Uttar Pradesh 

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • West Bengal

  • Sikkim Odisha

  • Jharkhand

  • Bihar

  • Marathwada

  • Coastal 

  • Andhra Pradesh & Yanam

  • Telangana

  • Rayalaseema

  • Karnataka

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over : 

West central & Southwest and adjoining parts of East central Arabian Sea

South & adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along & off Kerala-Karnataka

  • South Maharashtra coasts

  • Gulf of Mannar

  • Lakshadweep area

  • South & Central Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and Andaman Sea

  • West central & Southwest and adjoining parts of East central Arabian Sea

  • South & adjoining central Bay of Bengal

Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along & off

  • Kerala-Karnataka

  • South Maharashtra coasts

  • Gulf of Mannar

  • Lakshadweep area

  • South & Central Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and the Andaman Sea

