Monsoon Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued In These States Today By IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about intense rainfall in some places of India on 4 July and also for the next 4-5 days.

In the recent bulletin, the weather agency said that many states across the country have been put on red, orange, and yellow alerts with respect to the expected heavy rainfall activity in these regions. The weather department has also shared the list of places where there is a chance of heavy rainfall.

Here is the full list of states where IMD has issued Red, Yellow and Orange alert.