Monsoon 2023 Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In These Places Of Maharashtra

In a recent press release by IMD, the department shared details about the active monsoon condition of Maharashtra.

Enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days due to active monsoon conditions.

There is a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas during the specified period, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall.

Additionally, an increase in rainfall is expected in parts of Marathwada. Here is how in these regions rainfall will happen.