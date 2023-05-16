Monsoon Onset Looks Feeble And Delayed, Hot Weather To Continue Till June: Skymet

The India Meteorological Department, the official agency responsible for weather forecasting, has not issued an update on monsoon onset yet.

Last month, Skymet had predicted a below-average monsoon for India this year. The weather forecaster said that the coming season is likely to bring only 94% of the rain India usually gets from June to September.

On the other hand, India Metrological Department predicted normal rainfall during the monsoon season in India in 2023.

"The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 5%," IMD said in its statement, adding the LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for a period 1971-2020 is 87 cm.