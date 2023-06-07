Cyclone Biparjoy Delays Monsoon Onset In India, To Hit Kerala On...
According to latest press release by India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is likely to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours.
Meteorologists have reported that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has rapidly intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, which is the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year and this cyclonic storm has delayed the onset of Monsoon in Kerala which was suppose to hit Kerala by June 4.
Southwest Monsoon Forecast
The Southwest Monsoon is predicted to move into several regions, such as the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Maldives, Comorin Area, and parts of the Bay of Bengal and Northeastern states, within the next 48 hours, as a result of favorable conditions.
Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered activity over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during June 7-9; Kerala during June 7-11; Tamil Nadu on June 7; Lakshadweep during June 9-11; and Karnataka on June 10-11.
Cyclone Biparjoy
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic storm has formed over the east-central Arabian sea as of 17:30 IST on June 6. The depression is expected to move in a northerly direction and has strengthened into a very severe cyclonic storm.
Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 1130 hours IST today over about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi. pic.twitter.com/853HKBZYoX— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023