Monsoon 2023 So Far: Here Are The Regions Which Have Received The Heaviest Rainfall!
IMD has shared an update starting from June 1 till July 19 specifying the regions which have recorded the highest rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday shared the rainfall performance of the ongoing Monsoon 2023 season. The data covered the monthly rainfall activity of the country as a whole and of four homogeneous zones for June 2023 and July 2023 (till 19 July 2023) and for the season.
In the month of June, India received 148.6 mm of rainfall which was 10% less than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 165.3 mm based on data from the year 1971-2020.
As for July 2023, for the period 1-19 July, India has received 189.6 mm of rainfall which is 13% more than its LPA of 167.2 mm, for the same period of July from the year 1971-2020.
For monsoon season as a whole - from 1 June till 19 July 2023, the rainfall recorded is 340.8 mm against the corresponding normal of 332.5 which is 2% more than its LPA (Long Period Average).
Seasonal Rainfall in mm till July 19, 2023
North-west India has bear the brunt of the heavy rainfall activity this Monsoon with a 46% departure from the LPA.
Central India was the next region in line with a 8% departure from the LPA.
Source : IMD
The states of Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi have recieved large excess rainfall.
Uttarakhand, parts of West Uttar Pradesh, J&K and Ladakh, Punjab, some parts of Gujarat, and West Madhya Pradesh have received excess rainfall during this period.
Source : IMD Tweet
In April 2023, IMD issued a press release predicting the monsoon for 2023. The monthly rainfall across the country is expected to be within the normal range (94 to 106 percent) and on the positive side of normal.
IMD stated in their earlier press release that there will be normal and above normal rainfall in July in most areas of central India, adjoining south peninsula, eastern India, and some parts of Northeast and Northwest India.