Monsoon 2023 So Far: Here Are The Regions Which Have Received The Heaviest Rainfall!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday shared the rainfall performance of the ongoing Monsoon 2023 season. The data covered the monthly rainfall activity of the country as a whole and of four homogeneous zones for June 2023 and July 2023 (till 19 July 2023) and for the season.

In the month of June, India received 148.6 mm of rainfall which was 10% less than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 165.3 mm based on data from the year 1971-2020.

As for July 2023, for the period 1-19 July, India has received 189.6 mm of rainfall which is 13% more than its LPA of 167.2 mm, for the same period of July from the year 1971-2020.

For monsoon season as a whole - from 1 June till 19 July 2023, the rainfall recorded is 340.8 mm against the corresponding normal of 332.5 which is 2% more than its LPA (Long Period Average).