Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Expected In These States
National Disaster Management Authority has also cited IMD while issuing these weather alerts.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for a few states for heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, thunderstorms.
Here is the list of the places in India where there is a chance of rainfall.
Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States:
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:
Odisha
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over:
Uttarakhand
Haryana East
Uttar Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Meghalaya
Sub-Himalaya WestBengal
Sikkim
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Konkan & Goa
Coastal Karnataka
Coastal AndhraPradesh
Yanam
Telangana
Thunderstorm & Lightning Warning:
Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places :
Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over :
Madhya Pradesh
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh Rayalaseema
Lightning at isolated places over :
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
East Rajasthan
UttarPradesh
Bihar
Jharkhand
Odisha
West Bengal
Sikkim
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Madhya Maharashtra
Marathwada
Karnataka
Kerala
Mahe
TamilNadu
Puducherry & Karaikal.
Squally Wind Warning:
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over the west-central & southwest Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar.
Squally weather speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along & off:
Kerala
Karnataka
Goa
Konkan & Andhra Pradesh coasts
Lakshadweep area
Southwest & adjoining southeast
Bay of Bengal.