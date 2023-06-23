BQPrimeNationMonsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Expected In These States
Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Expected In These States

National Disaster Management Authority has also cited IMD while issuing these weather alerts.

23 Jun 2023, 12:31 PM IST
BQPrime
Source : Unsplash

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for a few states for heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, thunderstorms.

Here is the list of the places in India where there is a chance of rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States: 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over:

  • Odisha

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over:

  • Uttarakhand

  • Haryana East

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam

  • Meghalaya

  • Sub-Himalaya WestBengal

  • Sikkim

  • Bihar

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • Coastal AndhraPradesh

  • Yanam

  • Telangana

Thunderstorm & Lightning Warning: 

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places :

Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over :

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh Rayalaseema

    Lightning at isolated places over :

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • East Rajasthan

  • UttarPradesh

  • Bihar

  • Jharkhand

  • Odisha

  • West Bengal

  • Sikkim

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam

  • Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram

  • Tripura

  • Madhya Maharashtra

  • Marathwada

  • Karnataka

  • Kerala

  • Mahe

  • TamilNadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally Wind Warning: 

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over the west-central & southwest Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar.

Squally weather speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along & off:

  • Kerala

  • Karnataka

  • Goa

  • Konkan & Andhra Pradesh coasts

  • Lakshadweep area

  • Southwest & adjoining southeast

  • Bay of Bengal.

