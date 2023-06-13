Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Lightning, Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, Heatwave Alert For These States

BQPrimeNationMonsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Lightning, Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, Heatwave Alert For These States
NDMA issued Monsoon weather warnings for a few states on 13th June 2023.

13 Jun 2023, 1:11 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture Used For Representation Purpose&nbsp;</p></div>
National Disaster Management India (NDMA) issued warnings for a few states for Heavy to heavy rainfall, Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hailstorms, heatwaves, and Gale wind on 13th June 2023.

Heavy To Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States 

In a Tweet NDMA issued warning for Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over

  • Saurashtra & Kutch

  • ArunachalPradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan

  • WestBengal & Sikkim

  • Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorms With Lightning Alert In These States 

Thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Karnataka.

Lightning & Gusty Wind In These States 

With the Thunderstorms alert over Karnataka, NDMA also tweeted about the other states where there is a possibility of lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over :

  • West Rajasthan

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Odisha

  • Jharkhand

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands Coastal

  • Andhra Pradesh & Yanam

  • Telangana

  • Rayalaseema

  • Kerala

  • Mahe

  • Lakshadweep

Lightning Alert In These States 

Lightning at isolated places over

  • Jammu & Kashmir

  • Ladakh

  • Gilgit

  • Baltistan & Muzaffarabad

  • Uttarakhand

  • MadhyaPradesh

  • WestBengal & Sikkim

  • Bihar

  • Gujarat State & TamilNadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal

Hailstorm Alert In These States 

Hailstorms with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vibardha

Gale Wind & Squally Wind In These States

Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 175 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast ArabianSea, Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over adjoining areas of east-central ArabianSea.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of northwest #ArabianSea, Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over #Saurashtra & #Kutch- north Maharashtra coasts.

Heatwave Alert In These States

Heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Coastal

  • Andhra Pradesh & Yanam

  • Odisha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of

  • Gangetic WestBengal

  • Bihar

  • Jharkhand

