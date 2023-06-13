Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Lightning, Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, Heatwave Alert For These States

Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 175 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast ArabianSea, Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over adjoining areas of east-central ArabianSea.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of northwest #ArabianSea, Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over #Saurashtra & #Kutch- north Maharashtra coasts.