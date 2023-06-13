Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall, Lightning, Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, Heatwave Alert For These States
NDMA issued Monsoon weather warnings for a few states on 13th June 2023.
National Disaster Management India (NDMA) issued warnings for a few states for Heavy to heavy rainfall, Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hailstorms, heatwaves, and Gale wind on 13th June 2023.
Heavy To Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States
In a Tweet NDMA issued warning for Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over
Saurashtra & Kutch
ArunachalPradesh
Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan
WestBengal & Sikkim
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
Kerala & Mahe.
13 June 2023: #Weather Warning
Thunderstorms With Lightning Alert In These States
Thunderstorms with lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Karnataka.
13 June 2023: #Weather Warning
Lightning & Gusty Wind In These States
With the Thunderstorms alert over Karnataka, NDMA also tweeted about the other states where there is a possibility of lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over :
West Rajasthan
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Odisha
Jharkhand
Andaman & Nicobar Islands Coastal
Andhra Pradesh & Yanam
Telangana
Rayalaseema
Kerala
Mahe
Lakshadweep
13 June 2023: #Weather Warning
Lightning Alert In These States
Lightning at isolated places over
Jammu & Kashmir
Ladakh
Gilgit
Baltistan & Muzaffarabad
Uttarakhand
MadhyaPradesh
WestBengal & Sikkim
Bihar
Gujarat State & TamilNadu
Puducherry & Karaikal
13 June 2023: #Weather Warning
Hailstorm Alert In These States
Hailstorms with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vibardha
13 June 2023: #Weather Warning
over #HimachalPradesh.
Gale Wind & Squally Wind In These States
Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 175 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast ArabianSea, Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over adjoining areas of east-central ArabianSea.
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of northwest #ArabianSea, Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over #Saurashtra & #Kutch- north Maharashtra coasts.
13 June 2023: #Weather Warning
Heatwave Alert In These States
Heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Coastal
Andhra Pradesh & Yanam
Odisha
Chhattisgarh
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of
Gangetic WestBengal
Bihar
Jharkhand
13 June 2023: #Weather Warning
