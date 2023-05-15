Mocha Weakens From 'Very Severe' To 'Severe' Cyclonic Storm; Rips Through Bangladesh, Myanmar Coast
Severe cyclone Mocha on Sunday made a landfall in Bangladesh and Myanmar coast. The cyclone Mocha, equivalent to a category five storm, brought heavy rain and high-velocity winds with a speed of 195 kmph.
Cyclone Mocha is said to be the biggest storm to hit the Bay of Bengal in over a decade. Mocha made landfall on the Teknaf shorelines before passing through the Naf River that divides Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Cyclone Mocha Severity
A few hours ago, IMD mentioned that the Severe Cylonic Storm “Mocha” over Myanmar weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 0230 hours IST of 15th May.
But the storm has already affected many places along the coastal lines, especially the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar which were in direct path of the storm.
SCS âMochaâ over Myanmar weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 0230 hours IST of 15th May over Myanmar near latitude 23.5Â°N and longitude 95.3Â°E about 450 km NNE of Sittwe (Myanmar), 260 km of north-northeast of Nyaung-U (Myanmar) and 420 km ENE of Coxâs Bazar (Bangladesh). pic.twitter.com/6d160C8sG4— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2023
Devastation in Bangladesh and Myanmar
The cyclone which had packing winds of up to 200 mph brought destructive winds and a devastating storm in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district and its offshore island on Sunday. According to reports, at least 12,000 houses and crops were affected by the cyclone in Cox's Bazar. Hundreds of makeshift shelters, that were housing nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, were also destroyed.
The powerful wind uprooted trees and damaged roofs of several houses in Teknaf and Saint Martin's Island due to heavy rain along with strong winds in St. Martin's.
The cyclone affected the Sittwe area in Myanmar where electricity and wi-fi connections were disrupted.
However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has tweeted that now cyclone Mocha has already weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over Myanmar. The system is continuing the weakening trend and will become a cyclonic storm during next few hours.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm âMochaâ weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over Myanmar.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2023
The system is continuing the weakening trend and will become a cyclonic storm during next few hours. pic.twitter.com/HfUlLGPzzw
ESCS Mocha weakened into a VSCS and centred at 1730 hours IST of today near 21.1 N and 93.3 E about 120 km north-northeast of Sittwe (Myanmar) and 140 km east-southeast of Cox s Bazar (Bangladesh). The system is continuing the weakening trend and will become a CS in next 6 hrs. pic.twitter.com/B521YzH4Is— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2023
Many videos have surfaced online showing the devastation caused by the storm especially in Myanmar's Sittwe.
Tower topples as cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar pic.twitter.com/uSBs508ZMN— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 14, 2023
#CycloneMocha impact on Myanmar Coast now ð¥¶ð¨ pic.twitter.com/vrrI7Of536— Vizag Weatherman (@VizagWeather247) May 14, 2023
#CycloneMocha hits #Myanmar, #Bangladesh. Hope everyone will be safeðpic.twitter.com/I336ADDejp— Auron (@auron83591234) May 14, 2023
How Cyclone Mocha Will Affect India
According to IMD, light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely to occur over Northeast India during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh between May 14-16. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated placed in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during May 14-18.
Rest of the India
The maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of east India during the next 3 days. In south India, the temperature can rise by 2-3°C while it can fall by about 2°C over Northwest India during next 3 days.
According to IMD, a heat wave in isolated pockets is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, Odisha from May 15 to May 17 and Gangetic West Bengal on May 16. Due to humid air and high temperature, the weather is likely to be hot over Konkan and Gujarat coasts.
