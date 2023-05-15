Mocha Weakens From 'Very Severe' To 'Severe' Cyclonic Storm; Rips Through Bangladesh, Myanmar Coast

The cyclone which had packing winds of up to 200 mph brought destructive winds and a devastating storm in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district and its offshore island on Sunday. According to reports, at least 12,000 houses and crops were affected by the cyclone in Cox's Bazar. Hundreds of makeshift shelters, that were housing nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, were also destroyed.

The powerful wind uprooted trees and damaged roofs of several houses in Teknaf and Saint Martin's Island due to heavy rain along with strong winds in St. Martin's.

The cyclone affected the Sittwe area in Myanmar where electricity and wi-fi connections were disrupted.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has tweeted that now cyclone Mocha has already weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over Myanmar. The system is continuing the weakening trend and will become a cyclonic storm during next few hours.