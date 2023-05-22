MHADA Lottery 2023: Dates, Locations, Required Documents & Steps To Apply For MHADA Lottery Mumbai

Mumbai Housing And Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) has started the application process for the sale of over 4,000 flats in Mumbai.

93% of the houses put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) followed by the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

Apartment prices start at Rs 24 lakh and go up to Rs 7.52 crore, with the carpet carpet area ranging from 204 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft.

The lottery will take place through MHADA’s revamped Computerised Lottery System. The entire lottery process will be completed online right from registration, submission of documents, eligibility, online lottery distribution, and payment for the flat.

Individuals can either use their official website - housing.mhada.gov.in, mhada.gov.in. or mobile application to register, submit documents, check their eligibility, online distribution, and make payments.

The new system is completely computerized and needs less human intervention.