MHADA Lottery 2023: Dates, Locations, Required Documents & Steps To Apply For MHADA Lottery Mumbai
4,083 apartments on sale in first lottery in 4 years for Mumbai starting at Rs 24 lakh
Mumbai Housing And Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) has started the application process for the sale of over 4,000 flats in Mumbai.
93% of the houses put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) followed by the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).
Apartment prices start at Rs 24 lakh and go up to Rs 7.52 crore, with the carpet carpet area ranging from 204 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft.
The lottery will take place through MHADA’s revamped Computerised Lottery System. The entire lottery process will be completed online right from registration, submission of documents, eligibility, online lottery distribution, and payment for the flat.
Individuals can either use their official website - housing.mhada.gov.in, mhada.gov.in. or mobile application to register, submit documents, check their eligibility, online distribution, and make payments.
The new system is completely computerized and needs less human intervention.
Mhada Lottery 2023 Important Dates
May 22: Online application registration begins at 3 PM
June 26: Online application registration closes at 6 PM
June 26: Make online payment with internet banking, debit or credit card before 11:59 PM
June 28: Make payment NEFT, RTGS till banking hours
July 4: A draft list of received applications will be published at 3 PM
July 7: Suggestions and objections on the list can be submitted by 3 PM
July 12: Approved and the final application list will be published at 3 PM
July 18: The housing lottery draw will be telecasted online, and offline will be conducted at Rang Sharda Auditorium, Bandra West.
MHADA Lottery 2023 Website
MHADA Lottery Mumbai 2023 Locations
Pahari - Goregaon West
Lokmanya Nagar - Dadar
Antop Hill - Wadala
Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon West
Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar
D N Nagar – Andheri West
Pant Nagar - Ghatkopar
Mahavir Nagar - Kandivali West
Charkop - Kandivali West
Old Magathane - Borivali East
Gavanpada - Mulund East
PMGP Mankhurd
Malvani - Malad West
Unnatnagar - Goregaon West
Juhu
Andheri East
Andheri West
Shahkar Nagar - Chembur
Byculla
Tilak Nagar - Chembur
Chandivali - Powai
Gaikwad Nagar - Malad
Lower Parel
Pratiksha Nagar - Sion
Wadala West
Tardeo
Shimpoli - Kandivali West
Tunga - Powai
Documents Required To Apply For MHADA Lottery Mumbai 2023
PAN Card
Aadhar Card
Birth Certificate
Eligible Driving License
Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra
Passport
Voter’s ID
School Leaving Certificate
Bank Account Details
How To Apply For MHADA Lottery Mumbai?
Step 1: Download the application or visit the website--
Step 2: Complete the registration process
Step 3: Click on the Menu option to select the Board and Scheme
Step 4: Make payment (Application fees + EMD amount) through online banking, credit or debit cards
Step 5: Complete the payment process and click on the submit option
Every Mumbaikar dreams of owning a home in the city. With the current real estate market situation, this can cause a financial burden. But MHADA has a provision that can help certain individual’s dream come true.