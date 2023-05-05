MG Comet EV Price & Variants Revealed: Check Booking And Delivery Date
MG Motor India opens pre-bookings for the entry-level Comet EV with unique tracking feature and buyback plan, deliveries soon.
MG Motor has recently announced that the pre-bookings for their latest all-electric model, the Comet EV, have started. The bookings for the vehicle are set to begin on May 15, with deliveries to start on May 22 in a phased manner. The carmaker is offering a unique experience for buyers to track their MG Comet's delivery status right from the manufacturing facility through its Track and Trace app.
MG Comet EV | Price Launch
Introducing MG Comet, the Smart EV packed with the coolest features.
The MG Comet EV is the second all-electric model from MG Motor India, following the launch of the ZS EV in 2022. It is part of the entry-level EV models in India and will compete with other electric hatchbacks such as the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.
MG Comet EV Variants And Price
The MG Comet EV is available in three variants - Pace priced at ₹7.98 lakh, Play priced at ₹9.28 lakh, and Plush priced at ₹9.98 lakh. The price is guaranteed for the first 5000 bookings. The carmaker is also offering a buyback plan that promises at least 60 per cent of the EV's value if sold after three years of ownership.
The Comet EV will be available in three single-tone options - White, Black, and Silver - and two dual-tone options - Green with Black roof and White with Black roof. MG is also offering several customisation options with colourful decals.
MG Comet EV Features
Say hello to the Candy White MG Comet EV.
Book your test drive, today!#CometEV #UrbanMobility #MorrisGarages #MGMotorIndia #TechVibes pic.twitter.com/0LQ1xnsBY2
The two-door, four-seater model is the smallest all-electric vehicle in the country, measuring under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,505 mm in width. The EV stands on 12-inch steel wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. Despite its small size, the Comet EV is designed for daily city commutes.
The car's boxy shape may not appeal to everyone, but the interior is packed with enough features to keep one engaged. It offers two 10.25-inch screens - one for the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the other for the all-digital driver display. The Comet EV also offers plenty of storage spaces all around the car, including two hooks for bags.
The vehicle is powered by a solo electric motor that generates up to 14 hp of power and peak torque of 110 Nm. Despite a small battery pack with a 17.3 kWh capacity, the Comet EV can offer a range of up to 230 kms on a single charge. It also offers three drive modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport.